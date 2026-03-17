corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Gainbridge Super League

The official website of Gainbridge Super League,

watch
schedule
news
Stats
WATCH

Why Denise Schilte-Brown’s leadership, commitment proved a perfect fit for Tampa Bay Sun FC

Nicholas Murray, June 27, 2025, 3:17 pm

2025 USL Super League Final Gallery

GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, June 16, 2025, 12:16 pm

Three Things we took away from Tampa Bay Sun FC’s USL Super League Final victory

Nicholas Murray, June 15, 2025, 12:27 am

Tampa Bay Sun crowned inaugural USL Super League champions with 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United 

GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, June 14, 2025, 10:26 pm

RESULTS

Saturday, June 14
Tampa Bay Sun FC
Fort Lauderdale United FC
7:30 PM
Stadium IconRiverfront Stadium
Match Center
Saturday, June 7
Tampa Bay Sun FC
Dallas Trinity FC
7:30 PM
Stadium IconRiverfront Stadium
Match Center
Sunday, June 8
Carolina Ascent FC
Fort Lauderdale United FC
7:00 PM
Stadium IconAmerican Legion Memorial Stadium
Match Center

Sign up for USL Super League News!

By clicking “subscribe”, you agree to the Terms of Use and USL Privacy Policy.

WHERE TO WATCH

United States 
American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands,
Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands  		Peacock 
Canada (Select Matches)DAZN 
Central America (including Mexico), South America (including Brazil)  ESPN Latin America
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean 
Rest of the World USL on YouTube 

RECENT VIDEO

3.14.2026 | Spokane Zephyr FC vs Brooklyn FC

VIDEO
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2

3.14.2026 | Fort Lauderdale United FC vs Sporting JAX

VIDEO
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2

3.13.2026 | Carolina Ascent FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC – Match Highlights

VIDEO
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2
Icon/YouTube play button Copy 2