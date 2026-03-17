RESULTS
Saturday, June 14
7:30 PMRiverfront Stadium
Saturday, June 7
7:30 PMRiverfront Stadium
Sunday, June 8
7:00 PMAmerican Legion Memorial Stadium
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WHERE TO WATCH
|United States
American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands,
Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
|Peacock
|Canada (Select Matches)
|DAZN
|Central America (including Mexico), South America (including Brazil)
|ESPN Latin America
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|USL on YouTube