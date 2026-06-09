Sporting JAX Stacey Balaam Hodges Stadium Team Website TICKETS RECORD 16-7-5 HOME 6-4-4 AWAY 10-3-1 STREAK L1 LAST 5 2-3-0 Roster by Team… Brooklyn FC Carolina Ascent FC Dallas Trinity FC DC Power Football Club Fort Lauderdale United FC Lexington SC Spokane Zephyr FC Sporting JAX Tampa Bay Sun FC 2025/26 Schedule 2025/26 Roster 2025/26 Player Stats 2025/26 Team STats News Select a Year… 2025/26 How to Follow Gainbridge Super League players as Concacaf W Qualifying Concludes GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, April 16, 2026, 1:23 pm Four Things we Learned from Week 17 in the Gainbridge Super League Nicholas Murray, February 2, 2026, 8:04 am How Katie Sullivan Helped Lift Sporting JAX to the top of Gainbridge Super League | Prinx Impact Sub Nicholas Murray, January 9, 2026, 10:21 am What we learned from the Fall Schedule of the 2025/26 season De Turner, December 23, 2025, 12:11 pm Gainbridge Super League Power Rankings – Week 16 GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, December 23, 2025, 11:00 am View All RSS