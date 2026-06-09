corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Gainbridge Super League

The official website of Gainbridge Super League,

watch

Sporting JAX

Stacey Balaam
Hodges Stadium
Team Website

RECORD
16-7-5
HOME
6-4-4
AWAY
10-3-1
STREAK
L1
LAST 5
2-3-0
2025/26 Schedule
2025/26 Roster
2025/26 Player Stats
2025/26 team stats
News
How to Follow Gainbridge Super League players as Concacaf W Qualifying Concludes  featured image

How to Follow Gainbridge Super League players as Concacaf W Qualifying Concludes 

GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, April 16, 2026, 1:23 pm
Four Things we Learned from Week 17 in the Gainbridge Super League featured image

Four Things we Learned from Week 17 in the Gainbridge Super League

Nicholas Murray, February 2, 2026, 8:04 am
How Katie Sullivan Helped Lift Sporting JAX to the top of Gainbridge Super League | Prinx Impact Sub  featured image

How Katie Sullivan Helped Lift Sporting JAX to the top of Gainbridge Super League | Prinx Impact Sub 

Nicholas Murray, January 9, 2026, 10:21 am
What we learned from the Fall Schedule of the 2025/26 season  featured image

What we learned from the Fall Schedule of the 2025/26 season 

De Turner, December 23, 2025, 12:11 pm
Gainbridge Super League Power Rankings - Week 16 featured image

Gainbridge Super League Power Rankings – Week 16

GainbridgeSuperLeague.com Staff, December 23, 2025, 11:00 am
View All RSS